Singapore at-sea deployment of F-35Bs can overcome airfield dependency
After comprehensive evaluations, Singapore recently confirmed it would purchase eight more F-35B fighters, bringing the fleet to 12.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) selected the F-35B in 2020 as the initial successor to its F-16C/D, with the latter set to begin withdrawal in 2030.
Singapore is going to be the first Southeast Asian country to receive the B variant of the Lockheed Martin fifth-generation jet in 2026.
Singapore is also unique in that it is the only customer with no plans to deploy the short-take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) F-35B from a ship – not officially, anyway.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Poland to arm AW149 helicopters with Hellfire missiles
The 800 Hellfire missiles requested by Poland via a US Foreign Military Sale will equip the country's AW149 helicopter fleet, with a follow-on request likely to arm Apache helicopters and potentially other platforms.
-
Germany to adapt Airbus H145 helicopters for combat role
Reports suggest Germany has decided to buy Airbus H145 aircraft and modify them for armed operations instead of opting for upgraded Tiger attack helicopters.
-
Decision to delay UK's MQ-9B Protector programme cost £186 million
The Ministry of Defence's decision to delay the MQ-9B Protector programme by two years has cost the country £186 million, with total projected whole-life costs now at over £1.7 billion.
-
Poland to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within days
Poland has pledged to deliver four MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in full working order, becoming the first NATO member to supply fighters to Ukraine. The Polish Air Force will replace them with FA-50 and F-35 jets.
-
Turkey considers ditching F-16 Block 70 request in favour of non-US alternative
Turkish officials are signalling dissatisfaction and contemplating abandoning plans to purchase F-16 Block 70s from the US as the deal stalemates, and the country faces hard economic decisions.