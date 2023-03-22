Singapore at-sea deployment of F-35Bs can overcome airfield dependency

After comprehensive evaluations, Singapore recently confirmed it would purchase eight more F-35B fighters, bringing the fleet to 12.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) selected the F-35B in 2020 as the initial successor to its F-16C/D, with the latter set to begin withdrawal in 2030.

Singapore is going to be the first Southeast Asian country to receive the B variant of the Lockheed Martin fifth-generation jet in 2026.

Singapore is also unique in that it is the only customer with no plans to deploy the short-take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) F-35B from a ship – not officially, anyway.