Singapore investigates rotary-wing crewed-uncrewed teaming

25th July 2025 - 12:27 GMT | by Roy Choo in Singapore

Airbus Helicopters will work with DSTA and the RSAF to demonstrate the value of crewed-uncrewed teaming and how it can extend the capabilities of the H225M. (Photo: author)

Initial exploration of helicopter crewed-uncrewed teaming capabilities will commence in late-2025 and could potentially help shape future programmes involving launched effects.

As a leading nation in unmanned systems deployment, Singapore is exploring how crewed-uncrewed teaming (CUC-T) technologies could enhance its helicopter operations.

In late-June, Airbus Helicopters announced it had signed an agreement with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) to investigate CUC-T capabilities with its Flexrotor uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) H225Mmedium-lift helicopter.

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, said that “synergising the strengths of highly skilled pilots with the advanced capabilities of uncrewed systems unlocks unprecedented operational flexibility”.

“Working with operators to mature these technologies and test our solutions with real life

