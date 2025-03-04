To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Singapore eyes C-295MPA and P-8 for maritime patrol aircraft requirement

Singapore eyes C-295MPA and P-8 for maritime patrol aircraft requirement

4th March 2025 - 06:13 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

RSS

The P-8 could offer benefits including a mature platform, faster transit times and interoperability with a large international user base (Photo: Boeing)

The down-selection of both the aircraft comes amid maritime tensions in the region.

Singapore defence minister Ng Eng Hen announced that the city-state is considering the purchase of either the Airbus C295 maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) or Boeing’s P-8 Poseidon during a parliament budget session on 3 March. No timelines were given for when a selection could take place.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) operates five Fokker 50 Enforcer II MPAs since 1994, alongside another four configured for transport and utility, all due for replacement.

The Fokker 50 MPAs underwent a limited life-extension programme in 2017 to update the maritime patrol radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, and communication systems. The aircraft are nearing

