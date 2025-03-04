Singapore eyes C-295MPA and P-8 for maritime patrol aircraft requirement

Singapore defence minister Ng Eng Hen announced that the city-state is considering the purchase of either the Airbus C295 maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) or Boeing’s P-8 Poseidon during a parliament budget session on 3 March. No timelines were given for when a selection could take place.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) operates five Fokker 50 Enforcer II MPAs since 1994, alongside another four configured for transport and utility, all due for replacement.

The Fokker 50 MPAs underwent a limited life-extension programme in 2017 to update the maritime patrol radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, and communication systems. The aircraft are nearing