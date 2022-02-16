Singapore Airshow: Lockheed Martin targets higher F-35 production for 2022

Lockheed Martin has said it expects to produce between 148 and 153 F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets in 2022, representing a small increase on the 142 aircraft manufactured in 2021.

Should the new annual target be met, overall production would exceed 900 units, reinforcing a dominant market position for Lockheed Martin which could also improve if new orders arrive from Greece, Germany and the Czech Republic.

A flood of orders has already arrived from Asia-Pacific customers including Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, with Thailand also expressing interest.

‘We’re watching the US government decide how they're going to respond to that request