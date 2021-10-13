Thailand expresses interest in the F-35

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is looking for a fighter to replace its F-16 fleet as it nears the end of its lifespan and is gradually decommissioned. The new RTAF commander has shown interest in the F-35.

ACM Napadej Thupatemi, who took up his post on 1 October, commented that the RTAF should think about having a better aircraft than those it presently has. If the country can maintain an adequate defence budget, he believes a stealthy fighter like the F-35A conforms to the needs of the RTAF.

Thai F-16 ADF jets have been in service since 2002, and …