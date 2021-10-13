To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Thailand expresses interest in the F-35

13th October 2021 - 02:05 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

RSS

Thailand has expressed interest in the high-tech but also expensive F-35A fighter. (US DoD)

Thailand wants to maintain its status as a leading air force in Southeast Asia, but to do that it needs new fighters.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is looking for a fighter to replace its F-16 fleet as it nears the end of its lifespan and is gradually decommissioned. The new RTAF commander has shown interest in the F-35.

ACM Napadej Thupatemi, who took up his post on 1 October, commented that the RTAF should think about having a better aircraft than those it presently has. If the country can maintain an adequate defence budget, he believes a stealthy fighter like the F-35A conforms to the needs of the RTAF.

Thai F-16 ADF jets have been in service since 2002, and …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users