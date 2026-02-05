To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Singapore Airshow 2026: Saab eyes “share” in future fighter market, targets 2027 CCA demo flight

Singapore Airshow 2026: Saab eyes “share” in future fighter market, targets 2027 CCA demo flight

5th February 2026 - 15:55 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Singapore

RSS

The Future Combat Aircraft Concept study, which Saab is a core part of, is due to finish by 2029. (Image: Saab)

The Swedish government is expected to make a decision on the next steps of the Future Fighter System Concept programme by 2030, with the current second phase focusing on technology knowledge expansion and demonstration flights.

Saab expects to fly an uncrewed “fighter-like” demonstrator by 2027, the company revealed at the Singapore Airshow 2026 – marking the next stage of its contracted Konceptet Framtidens Stridsflyg (KFS), or Future Combat Aircraft Concept.

The Swedish government in October 2025 extended the original March 2024 contract out to continue development work, which would cover the exploration of crewed and uncrewed platforms. The conceptual studies are being conducted between the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), Saab and GKN Aerospace.

Phase 1 of the concept programme included research and development work, concept studies and technology developments, according to Saab. Now, it is moving into

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us