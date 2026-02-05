Singapore Airshow 2026: Saab eyes “share” in future fighter market, targets 2027 CCA demo flight
Saab expects to fly an uncrewed “fighter-like” demonstrator by 2027, the company revealed at the Singapore Airshow 2026 – marking the next stage of its contracted Konceptet Framtidens Stridsflyg (KFS), or Future Combat Aircraft Concept.
The Swedish government in October 2025 extended the original March 2024 contract out to continue development work, which would cover the exploration of crewed and uncrewed platforms. The conceptual studies are being conducted between the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), Saab and GKN Aerospace.
Phase 1 of the concept programme included research and development work, concept studies and technology developments, according to Saab. Now, it is moving into
