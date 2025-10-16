Saab receives order to continue future fighter concept studies out to 2027

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to continue conceptual studies of future fighter systems, with a contract worth SEK2.6 billion (US$274 million).

This extension comes almost two years after the original 2024 agreement, in which the FMV contracted Saab for the Konceptprogram Framtida Stridsflygsystem (KFS) (also known as the Future Fighter System Concept programme) to explore future fighter concepts.

According to Saab, the contract extension continues the work of the 2024-2025 contract, which focused on conceptual studies of crewed and uncrewed solutions from a system of systems perspective. It also included work on technology