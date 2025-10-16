To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Saab receives order to continue future fighter concept studies out to 2027

Saab receives order to continue future fighter concept studies out to 2027

16th October 2025 - 12:36 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

An artist’s rendering of Saab future aircraft concepts. (Image: Saab)

The order from the FMV is an extension of the original contract signed in March 2024 and covers exploration of both crewed and uncrewed platforms.

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to continue conceptual studies of future fighter systems, with a contract worth SEK2.6 billion (US$274 million).

This extension comes almost two years after the original 2024 agreement, in which the FMV contracted Saab for the Konceptprogram Framtida Stridsflygsystem (KFS) (also known as the Future Fighter System Concept programme) to explore future fighter concepts.

According to Saab, the contract extension continues the work of the 2024-2025 contract, which focused on conceptual studies of crewed and uncrewed solutions from a system of systems perspective. It also included work on technology

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter.

Read full bio

