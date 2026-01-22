Singapore Airshow 2026: APAC countries explore fleet upgrade and expansion opportunities

Defence spending and procurement across Asian-Pacific (APAC) countries is on the rise, with defence budgets increased and armed forces consolidating and upgrading their aircraft to meet growing operational demands.

With an increasingly fraught evolving security landscape, epitomised by China and its ongoing efforts to strengthen its military – including the modernisation of its air combat capabilities – surrounding countries are sharply focused on improving and expanding their own.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates that the total value of the APAC defence aerospace market is around US$388 billion, with as-yet unawarded or selected programmes accounting for approximately $164 billion.