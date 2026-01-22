To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Singapore Airshow 2026: APAC countries explore fleet upgrade and expansion opportunities

Singapore Airshow 2026: APAC countries explore fleet upgrade and expansion opportunities

22nd January 2026 - 09:34 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

Saab’s recent Gripen E/F contract success with Thailand could open more doors for further procurement from other APAC countries. (Photo: Saab)

Ahead of the Singapore Airshow 2026, opportunities for defence firms to upgrade or replace ageing aircraft remain strong, with tactical transport, combat aircraft and maritime patrol aircraft at the top of potential procurement lists.

Defence spending and procurement across Asian-Pacific (APAC) countries is on the rise, with defence budgets increased and armed forces consolidating and upgrading their aircraft to meet growing operational demands.

With an increasingly fraught evolving security landscape, epitomised by China and its ongoing efforts to strengthen its military – including the modernisation of its air combat capabilities – surrounding countries are sharply focused on improving and expanding their own.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates that the total value of the APAC defence aerospace market is around US$388 billion, with as-yet unawarded or selected programmes accounting for approximately $164 billion.

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …



