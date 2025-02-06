Sikorsky advances Black Hawk modernisation with new engine ground tests

Sikorsky has announced the start of its ground runs on the UH-60 Black Hawk, ahead of the first flight of the improved engine-equipped helicopter later this year.

According to Sikorsky, the new GE Aerospace T901 Improved Turbine Engine (ITE) will boost the helicopter’s power by 50%, increasing its range and lift capacity. The ground test demonstrated the T901’s start-to-fly progression, which included idle and fly modes with the rotor brake disengaged.

Hamid Salim, vice president of Army and Air Force Systems at Sikorsky said: “A modernized Black Hawk fleet will create new operational opportunities for the Army by extending the capabilities of a proven, fielded fleet to travel farther on less fuel and with more troops and cargo.”

This engine update from Sikorsky is the latest in a series of announcements contributing towards the Black Hawk’s modernisation efforts for the US army. These efforts primarily focus on ITE and digital innovations to boost its mission readiness and extending its operational capabilities.

The first two engines were delivered to Sikorsky in installation in June 2024. The T901 engine will also be installed on the US Army’s Apache fleets and was originally earmarked for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme, before its cancellation in 2024.

UH-60M modernisation efforts and autonomy

In October 2024, Sikorsky announced that it had been awarded $6 million by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to install the ALIAS/MATRIX flight autonomy system onto the US Army’s experimental Black Hawk helicopter.

According to the company, it plans to integrated the MATRIX system into the helicopter by 2025. Designated MX by the US Army, once operational, it will enable the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) to test and evaluate a range of autonomy capabilities.

