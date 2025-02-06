Sikorsky advances Black Hawk modernisation with new engine ground tests
Sikorsky has announced the start of its ground runs on the UH-60 Black Hawk, ahead of the first flight of the improved engine-equipped helicopter later this year.
According to Sikorsky, the new GE Aerospace T901 Improved Turbine Engine (ITE) will boost the helicopter’s power by 50%, increasing its range and lift capacity. The ground test demonstrated the T901’s start-to-fly progression, which included idle and fly modes with the rotor brake disengaged.
Hamid Salim, vice president of Army and Air Force Systems at Sikorsky said: “A modernized Black Hawk fleet will create new operational opportunities for the Army by extending the capabilities of a proven, fielded fleet to travel farther on less fuel and with more troops and cargo.”
This engine update from Sikorsky is the latest in a series of announcements contributing towards the Black Hawk’s modernisation efforts for the US army. These efforts primarily focus on ITE and digital innovations to boost its mission readiness and extending its operational capabilities.
The first two engines were delivered to Sikorsky in installation in June 2024. The T901 engine will also be installed on the US Army’s Apache fleets and was originally earmarked for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme, before its cancellation in 2024.
UH-60M modernisation efforts and autonomy
In October 2024, Sikorsky announced that it had been awarded $6 million by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to install the ALIAS/MATRIX flight autonomy system onto the US Army’s experimental Black Hawk helicopter.
According to the company, it plans to integrated the MATRIX system into the helicopter by 2025. Designated MX by the US Army, once operational, it will enable the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) to test and evaluate a range of autonomy capabilities.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
UH-60 Black Hawk L and V Models
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
Third Australian Triton UAS completes testing
Australia received its first MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in August last year with another two expected to be delivered this year.
-
US Navy’s next-generation sensor for Super Hornets achieves Initial Operating Capability
The full rate production decision is scheduled for first-half 2025 and this will authorise the US Navy (USN) to fully outfit its carrier-based F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons with InfraRed Search-and-Track (IRST) Block II.
-
USAF conducts first F-16 Block 70 flight of L3Harris’ Viper Shield
The Viper Shield electronic warfare suite was tested by the US Air Force’s 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, with L3Harris aiming for deliveries of the system to international customers by late 2025.
-
Airbus to further work on France’s A321XLR maritime patrol aircraft programme
The two-year contract on the A321 militarised maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) will look to risk-assess the programme ahead of its development phase in 2026.
-
Lockheed sees 5% 2024 sales growth as CEO says DOGE is an “opportunity” for growth
Lockeed Martin’s aeronautics sector saw $20 billion in orders, driven by its Lot 18 F-35 and US fiscal year F-35 sustainment contract wins.
-
Lockheed delivers first F-16 Block 70 aircraft to Bulgaria
The delivery of this F-16 Block 70 aircraft marks a first step in the Bulgarian air force’s modernisation efforts and the replacement of its MiG-29 aircraft.