UK Defence Investment Plan: what does it mean for UK air power?
After months of delays and setbacks, the UK has finally published its Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which includes an extra £15 billion (US$19.86 billion) funding boost outlining the future of the British Armed Forces and what platforms and programmes will be funded.
In a briefing ahead of its release, the MoD said that the plan provided the UK with a “route to start to close our [capability] gaps”, with a sharper focus on delivering a mass number of capabilities over the next four years to 2030. In total, the UK government said that it would be spending £80 billion on defence by
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