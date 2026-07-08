NATO expands high-altitude intelligence capability with MQ-4C Triton purchase

At the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara, Turkey on 7 July, NATO announced that Denmark, Finland, Germany and Norway would jointly procure up to five Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton drones.

Shephard’s Defence Insight estimates that this NATO procurement is worth US$1.215 billion. NATO has confirmed that a transatlantic industrial consortium is being formed to deliver the capability, with Northrop Grumman building the aircraft and Airbus Defence and Space and other European companies providing the ground segment, data management services, command and control, infrastructure and mission support.

Is it not the first purchase of this type from NATO, with the alliance