Seoul ponders possible avenues for extra AEW&C aircraft

Taiwan’s first wing of F-16Vs begins operations
Taiwan has commissioned its first unit of upgraded F-16 fighters that were modernised under the Peace Phoenix Rising programme.
South Korea currently owns four Boeing 737 AEW&C aircraft delivered in 2011-12. Still, it has a requirement to expand this AEW fleet as Seoul seeks to take on more responsibility for security on the Korean peninsula from the US.
Last year, the Defense Project Promotion Committee approved a purchase of two extra AEW aircraft for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF). This AEW-II project is slated for 2021-25, with a budget of KRW1.334 trillion ($1.2 billion) approved for the actual aircraft.
There are likely three leading contenders for what will be a competitive tender exercise: Boeing’s 737 Peace Eye …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Taiwan has commissioned its first unit of upgraded F-16 fighters that were modernised under the Peace Phoenix Rising programme.
The Indonesian MoD placed an order for two A400M aircraft in multirole tanker and transport configuration, according to the Airbus announcement on 18 November 2021.
A planned $23 billion FMS package for the UAE has still not been fully approved, 12 months after it was first proposed.
Northrop Grumman’s platform-agnostic AN/ASQ-236 Dragon’s Eye Pod achieves first flight on an operational F-16.
As well as finally ordering the A400M, an aircraft Indonesia has been contemplating for some time, the Asian country has agreed to continue financing the KF-21 fighter programme.
The Rapid Dragon program is a fast-paced experimentation campaign led by the Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation.