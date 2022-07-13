Safran takes the lead in engine partnerships in India

Future volumes of indigenous aircraft like the Light Combat Aircraft and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and the procurement of fighters for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, are encouraging OEMs such as General Electric (GE) and Rolls-Royce to transfer technology to manufacture military engines in India.

However, Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) set the ball rolling through an agreement to create a JV to develop a new aero-engine company in India ‘to meet the requirements of HAL...including the future 13-ton IMRH [Indian Multi-Role Helicopter]’.

Shephard learned that India is interested in Safran’s 2,500shp Aneto-1K engine,