AMCA fighter moves off India’s drawing board

Super Hercules FMS deal for Egypt stays on track
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
India’s Aeronautical Design Agency (ADA) has started manufacturing activities for the country’s twin-engine $5 billion Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.
On 9 March, the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) cut the first sheet metal, a tradition starting the aircraft building process.
Additionally, flight trials are to start soon to test the performance of the EO targeting system on a modified DRDO testbed.
R Madhavan, HAL’s Chairman, said the AMCA project would be implemented under a special-purpose vehicle model involving private companies.
‘The advantage [of industry involvement] is that it will cut procedural
