AMCA fighter moves off India’s drawing board

India’s Aeronautical Design Agency (ADA) has started manufacturing activities for the country’s twin-engine $5 billion Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.

On 9 March, the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) cut the first sheet metal, a tradition starting the aircraft building process.

Additionally, flight trials are to start soon to test the performance of the EO targeting system on a modified DRDO testbed.

R Madhavan, HAL’s Chairman, said the AMCA project would be implemented under a special-purpose vehicle model involving private companies.

‘The advantage [of industry involvement] is that it will cut procedural