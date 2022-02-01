Russia faces weaker heavy-lift capabilities by 2030

Lockheed picks two sites for LMXT production
Lockheed Martin is pushing for its LMXT tanker aircraft (based on the A330 MRTT) to be selected by the USAF in the KC-Y programme.
According to data from the think-tank IISS, the Russian Aerospace Forces operate a fleet of 123 heavy-lift, 65 medium-lift and 225 light transport aircraft, primarily in the Military Transport Aviation arm.
The heavy-lift four-engine transport aircraft fleet comprises 11 An-124s, four An-22s and 108 Il-76 family platforms. Of the total of 123 heavy aircraft, 75 (or 61%) were involved in the recent Russian-led CSTO deployment in Kazakhstan.
The capabilities and reach of the MTA appear impressive but they may be negatively affected by a combination of factors.
Possibly the worst of these is administrative turmoil, which emerged in 2019
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Lockheed Martin is pushing for its LMXT tanker aircraft (based on the A330 MRTT) to be selected by the USAF in the KC-Y programme.
A total of 76 additional M61A2 Vulcan cannons will be provided by November 2024 to arm USN F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.
The Indian Army continues to boost its fleet of smaller UAVs as it faces tensions along its borders.
South Korea continues to innovate with autonomous technology, and this includes assigning UCAVs to accompany KF-21 fighters.
Raytheon will produce StormBreaker all-up rounds and containers for the USAF.
BAE Systems and Embraer are working on a plan to offer military users a version of a commercial eVTOL aircraft by 2026, but one major technological problem stands in the way of success.