Russia faces weaker heavy-lift capabilities by 2030

According to data from the think-tank IISS, the Russian Aerospace Forces operate a fleet of 123 heavy-lift, 65 medium-lift and 225 light transport aircraft, primarily in the Military Transport Aviation arm.

The heavy-lift four-engine transport aircraft fleet comprises 11 An-124s, four An-22s and 108 Il-76 family platforms. Of the total of 123 heavy aircraft, 75 (or 61%) were involved in the recent Russian-led CSTO deployment in Kazakhstan.

The capabilities and reach of the MTA appear impressive but they may be negatively affected by a combination of factors.

Possibly the worst of these is administrative turmoil, which emerged in 2019