Rostec reveals new alpine helicopter

Boeing to make Quickstrike glide kits
USN orders glide kit equipment from Boeing for the extended-range variant of the Quickstrike sea mine.
Russian Helicopters, a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation, has unveiled its newest modification of the light Ka-226T helicopter.
A key feature of the new modified helicopter is its ease of flight in high mountains regions, hence its working name ‘Alpinist’ (Climber).
The aircraft has coaxial rotors, which ensures good control at the most extreme heights and in rarefied air, crosswind stability, high rate of climb and the possibility of taking off and landing on sites located very high.
It is also capable of taking off and landing on the deck of even small vessels.
The helicopter has a new glider-like design with considerably better aerodynamics. It will be able to fly for longer, have a lower weight and will be capable of operation at heights of up to 6,500 meters.
The fuselage is made of modern light materials, the control system and power system of the helicopter have been upgraded and a shock- and crash-resistant fuel system is installed.
Test flights will commence in autumn and serial production is expected to start in 2022.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, in 2020 Rosoboronexport announced that it had created a joint Russian-Indian enterprise for the production of Ka-226T.
L3Harris will team with European companies to mature a concept for the NATO Alliance Future Surveillance and Control programme.
There was razzmatazz at MAKS-2021 as Sukhoi lifted the lid on Checkmate with the export market in mind.
Leonardo’s AW101 for the Polish Navy takes the first flight to test its main airframe, control system and engine handling.
Boeing has received an order for the upgrade of Poseidon maintenance training device suites.
Flight tests of US electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft are about to enter the next stage.