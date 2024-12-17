Romania receives three more F-16 deliveries and recommits to European training

Romania has taken delivery of three more F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, its Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced, boosting the total number of fighters received to fifteen.

The aircraft arrived on 13 December and will join the country’s 48th Fighter Squadron to boost its air defence capabilities. The remaining 17 fighter aircraft are set to be delivered by 2025.

The F-16s will strengthen Romania’s security by defending the national and NATO’s airspace in peacetime and crisis situations through the execution of the NATO-led permanent Air Policing Combat Service, the Romanian MoD said.

Romania requested 32 second-hand jets from Norway in 2021 and completed the order in June 2023 for €388 million (US$418 million). The fighters will replace its ageing Soviet MiG-21 aircraft.

Romania also recently reaffirmed its commitment to the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC), established by Romania and the Netherlands and supported by Lockheed Martin.

On 12 December, the country signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Netherlands to commit to strengthening and enhancing collaboration within the EFTC, one year after the centre became operational.

While the centre is primarily intended for the training of Romanian pilots, four Ukrainian pilots are currently being trained within the EFTC, the Romanian MoD has confirmed. It currently uses eighteen F-16 aircraft provided by the Netherlands.

Romanian Minister of National Defense, Angel Tîlvăr said: “The results are clear: both the Romanian and Ukrainian pilots benefit from an advanced training program.

"We will continue to expand these activities, by directly contributing to the security of the national and allied airspace."

