Romania receives three more F-16 fighters from Norway
Three additional refurbished F-16 Fighter Falcon jets have arrived in Romania from Norway, bringing the total number of received fighters to six.
Romania formally requested 32 second-hand Lockheed Martin-made jets in 2021 and completed the order in June 2023 for €388 million (US$418 million).
The first batch of three aircraft arrived in November and joined the 17 F-16AM/BM fighters the Romanian Air Force has already been operating – these were purchased from Portugal. The rest of the 26 fighter jets were said to be delivered by 2025.
All Norwegian aircraft will undergo servicing before delivering them to Bucharest in operational condition.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Doodle Labs expands use of its radios on UAV systems
Mesh Rider is a SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) optimised mesh radio designed for uncrewed systems and supports six frequency bands in a single transceiver and AES-256 encryption. It was developed in cooperation with the US Defense Innovation Unit.
-
UK finalises Airbus H145 helicopter order while NMH programme timeline continues to slip
The UK signed a $150 million contract for six Airbus H145 helicopters to enhance military operations in Brunei and Cyprus, replacing aging Puma HC2s. At the same time, questions remain over the fate of the New Medium Helicopter programme amidst uncertainties surrounding procurement plans and delivery timelines.
-
NATO’s E-3A fleet more important than ever, says force commander
NATO’s E-3A fleet will have been in service for more than half a century by the time of their expected retirement but a boost to the capability and conflict elsewhere have highlighted their importance.
-
New Turkish Kemankes loitering munition begins testing
The Kemankes 2 was said to be designed to conduct deep-strike missions on high-priority targets.