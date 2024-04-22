To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Romania receives three more F-16 fighters from Norway

22nd April 2024 - 17:35 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Romania will have a total of 51 F-16 fighter jets. (Photo: Romanian Air Force)

Romania has continued to marking progress in its efforts to modernise its air force and replace its Soviet-era MiG-21 fighters.

Three additional refurbished F-16 Fighter Falcon jets have arrived in Romania from Norway, bringing the total number of received fighters to six.

Romania formally requested 32 second-hand Lockheed Martin-made jets in 2021 and completed the order in June 2023 for €388 million (US$418 million).

The first batch of three aircraft arrived in November and joined the 17 F-16AM/BM fighters the Romanian Air Force has already been operating – these were purchased from Portugal. The rest of the 26 fighter jets were said to be delivered by 2025.

All Norwegian aircraft will undergo servicing before delivering them to Bucharest in operational condition.

