Romania receives three more F-16 fighters from Norway

Three additional refurbished F-16 Fighter Falcon jets have arrived in Romania from Norway, bringing the total number of received fighters to six.

Romania formally requested 32 second-hand Lockheed Martin-made jets in 2021 and completed the order in June 2023 for €388 million (US$418 million).

The first batch of three aircraft arrived in November and joined the 17 F-16AM/BM fighters the Romanian Air Force has already been operating – these were purchased from Portugal. The rest of the 26 fighter jets were said to be delivered by 2025.

All Norwegian aircraft will undergo servicing before delivering them to Bucharest in operational condition.