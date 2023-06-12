Norway completes F-16 sale to Romania

Norway has completed the sale of 32 F-16 fighters to fellow NATO member Romania after getting the green light from US authorities.

Romania signed a contract with Norway in November to buy the used F-16s for €388 million ($418 million).

‘The sale will strengthen and modernise the defence of an allied nation that has Ukraine as a neighbour,’ said Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

The Norwegian aircraft will undergo servicing before they are delivered to Bucharest.

