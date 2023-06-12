To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Norway completes F-16 sale to Romania

12th June 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann

Before the F-35s, the F-16s have been the backbone of the Royal Norwegian Air Force. (Photo: Royal Norwegian Air Force)

Romania will replace its ageing fleet of Soviet MiG-21 fighters with Lockheed Martin F-16 jets bought from Portugal and Norway.

Norway has completed the sale of 32 F-16 fighters to fellow NATO member Romania after getting the green light from US authorities.

Romania signed a contract with Norway in November to buy the used F-16s for €388 million ($418 million).

‘The sale will strengthen and modernise the defence of an allied nation that has Ukraine as a neighbour,’ said Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

The Norwegian aircraft will undergo servicing before they are delivered to Bucharest.

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has extended and expanded its contract with Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services to overhaul and make ready for

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

