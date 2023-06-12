Norway completes F-16 sale to Romania
Norway has completed the sale of 32 F-16 fighters to fellow NATO member Romania after getting the green light from US authorities.
Romania signed a contract with Norway in November to buy the used F-16s for €388 million ($418 million).
‘The sale will strengthen and modernise the defence of an allied nation that has Ukraine as a neighbour,’ said Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.
The Norwegian aircraft will undergo servicing before they are delivered to Bucharest.
The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has extended and expanded its contract with Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services to overhaul and make ready for
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Argentina boosts Antarctic airlift with lease of C-130
Argentina has opted to lease a seventh C-130 transport aircraft under the US Foreign Military Sales mechanism.
-
Lockheed Martin selects GE engines for LMXT USAF tanker offering
Lockheed Martin has announced the selection of GE Aerospace's CF6-80E1 turbofan for the LMXT strategic tanker. The LMXT is Lockheed Martin's solution for the USAF's …