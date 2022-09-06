Rolls-Royce nets US contracts worth $1.8 billion over five years

Rolls-Royce has been awarded two US DoD contracts to service USN and USMC aircraft engines worth $1.8 billion over the next five years, the company announced on 6 September.

One contract covers intermediate, depot-level maintenance and logistics support for 200-plus Rolls-Royce F405 engines used in the USN’s T-45 training aircraft. The value of this contract is up to $1.013 billion over five years.

The second contract includes depot-level engine repair services for Rolls-Royce AE 2100D3 turboprop engines used on C-130J and KC-130J transport aircraft flown by the USMC and Kuwaiti government.

The C-130J and KC-130J work is valued at $854 million over the same five-year duration.

Rolls-Royce engines power several US DoD aircraft, including the V-22 tiltrotor, Global Hawk and Triton UAS.

Rolls-Royce was recently awarded a contract to re-engine the USAF’s B-52s.