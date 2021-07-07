Rohde & Schwarz to provide radiocommunications to Slovak Vipers

The Slovak Air Force has become the next customers to receive F-16 aircraft equipped with Rohde & Schwarz secure communications. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

Rohde & Schwarz will provide their AN/ARC-238 software-defined radio system to the Slovak F-16 Block 70 aircraft.

The delivery will occur as part of the collaboration between Rohde & Schwarz and Lockheed Martin.

The Slovak Air Force will receive 14 F-16 Block 70 Viper aircraft in the mid-2020s.

This delivery is part of the larger $1.8 billion contract to acquire two single-seat and 12 two-seat F-16V Block 70/72 aircraft to replace Slovakia’s fleet of 12 MiG-29s.

Slovakia will also procure an R&S URTS universal radio test set to increase support and service for air force capabilities.

Rohde & Schwarz will provide the AN/ARC-238 software-defined radio to the Viper aircraft.

The AN/ARC-238 system consists of two transceivers: a remote-controlled transceiver installed in the avionic bay and a transceiver in the cockpit, accessible by a local control panel.

Both transceivers cover the frequency range from 30MHz to 400MHz and support the NATO frequency hopping algorithms (TRANSEC) HAVE QUICK II and SATURN.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Viper aircraft feature advanced avionics; an APG-83 AESA radar; an Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System; a centre pedestal display providing tactical imagery to pilots; and an extended structural service life of 12,000h.