Rheinmetall to deliver C-390 simulators

Rheinmetall has been contracted to supply Embraer C-390 transport aircraft flight simulators and cargo handling trainers to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) under a deal described by the company as worth “double-digit million Euro”.

The systems are specifically Full Flight and Mission Simulators (FFMS) and Cargo Handling Station Trainers (CHST). Production of the simulators is planned to begin immediately, with delivery scheduled for the end of 2026.

The company noted that the FFMS met Level D standard, the highest possible, and satisfied all international qualification standards.

The system provides training under normal and emergency conditions and allows military operations to be practised on more than 350 malfunctions. The Dutch model is the first to use a new image generator.

The CHST provides training related to cargo handling procedures for flight crews, loadmasters and other users. It uses the latest visual display technology to provide an interior view of the cargo compartment and an exterior view of the entire aircraft.

The Embraer C-390 is in use or being introduced in Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and South Korea. Embraer and Rheinmetall are considering the establishment of a C-390 training centre in Europe.

