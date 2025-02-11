To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Regent’s Viceroy targets “early March” for US Marine-aided sea trials

Regent’s Viceroy targets “early March” for US Marine-aided sea trials

11th February 2025 - 16:32 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

The Regent Viceroy prototype is being developed with assistance from the US Marines. (Photo: Regent)

The sea trials will focus on de-risking the seaglider with US Marine involvement after Regent signed a partnership to help develop the prototype, against a backdrop of growing military interest from the UK and Japan.

The Viceroy seaglider is expected to begin sea trials “in early March and will last throughout the summer into September”, Tom Huntley, VP of government relations and defence at Regent, told Shephard.

The US-based company has a partnership with the US Marine Corps to develop the prototype, with Regent reportedly “working toward the first Viceroy defence contract in 2026”.

The sea trials will focus on de-risking the Viceroy’s system and will combine internal engineering and defence-specific milestones.

“For the defence-specific milestones, we plan to have representatives from the US Marine Corps present and anticipate a demonstration towards the end of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us