Regent’s Viceroy targets “early March” for US Marine-aided sea trials
The Viceroy seaglider is expected to begin sea trials “in early March and will last throughout the summer into September”, Tom Huntley, VP of government relations and defence at Regent, told Shephard.
The US-based company has a partnership with the US Marine Corps to develop the prototype, with Regent reportedly “working toward the first Viceroy defence contract in 2026”.
The sea trials will focus on de-risking the Viceroy’s system and will combine internal engineering and defence-specific milestones.
“For the defence-specific milestones, we plan to have representatives from the US Marine Corps present and anticipate a demonstration towards the end of
