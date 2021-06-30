NGJ-MB clears latest hurdle

F-35 takes Swiss spoils to maintain remarkable European sales record
In what amounted to a fairly one-sided contest, the F-35A has emerged as the winner of Switzerland's Air2030 procurement, with Bern opting to buy 36 of the fifth-generation jets.
The Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) programme for the USN has passed Milestone C tests, manufacturer Raytheon announced on 29 June.
This decision paves the way for NGJ-MB to enter the production and deployment phase and proceed with LRIP.
The USN and Royal Australian Air Force are each adopting NGJ-MB for their EA-18G Growler EW aircraft, to replace legacy ALQ-99 systems.
‘The Milestone C decision drives home the stability and maturity of NGJ-MB,’ said Annabel Flores, VP of electronic warfare systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space.
She added: ‘The system is ready for validation and LRIP, and we’re gearing up for the delivery of this critical capability to the fleet.’
To date, NGJ-MB has successfully completed more than 145h of developmental flight testing using mission systems and aeromechanical pods.
NGJ-MB has also completed more than 3,100h of anechoic chamber and laboratory tests to evaluate its performance both on and off the EA-18G Growler aircraft, in addition to jamming techniques and reliability testing.
A total of 28 NGJ-MB pods will be delivered in the engineering, manufacturing and development phase, Shephard Defence Insight reports.
Leonardo will provide their protection system for an unspecified Middle Eastern government VVIP’s transport aircraft.
A $50 million contract from Sri Lankan MoD will see IAI overhaul the avionics on Kfir fighter aircraft.
Alpagu loitering munition completes its latest test as manufacturer STM says more variants are on the way.
BAE Systems is increasing monthly production of its AN/ASQ-239 system for the F-35.
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.