NGJ-MB clears latest hurdle

An EA-18G Growler from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 conducts a Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band flight test. (Photo: USN/Steve Wolff)

Success in Milestone C tests brings LRIP closer for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system.

The Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) programme for the USN has passed Milestone C tests, manufacturer Raytheon announced on 29 June.

This decision paves the way for NGJ-MB to enter the production and deployment phase and proceed with LRIP.

The USN and Royal Australian Air Force are each adopting NGJ-MB for their EA-18G Growler EW aircraft, to replace legacy ALQ-99 systems.

‘The Milestone C decision drives home the stability and maturity of NGJ-MB,’ said Annabel Flores, VP of electronic warfare systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

She added: ‘The system is ready for validation and LRIP, and we’re gearing up for the delivery of this critical capability to the fleet.’

To date, NGJ-MB has successfully completed more than 145h of developmental flight testing using mission systems and aeromechanical pods.

NGJ-MB has also completed more than 3,100h of anechoic chamber and laboratory tests to evaluate its performance both on and off the EA-18G Growler aircraft, in addition to jamming techniques and reliability testing.

A total of 28 NGJ-MB pods will be delivered in the engineering, manufacturing and development phase, Shephard Defence Insight reports.