Raytheon ELCAN takes on your toughest challenges (sponsored)

11th July 2022 - 10:56 GMT | by Featured Video

Raytheon ELCAN is the key to critical electro-optical solutions — the first choice when there are no second chances.
For more than 160 years, Raytheon ELCAN has been delivering high‐precision optical systems for the most demanding challenges in the world.

Across missions, industries and continents, we leverage the depth and breadth of our expertise to drive new standards of quality, innovation and performance. With the capabilities required to turn glass and metal into high precision optical assemblies all under one roof in our state-of-the-art Canadian facility, Raytheon ELCAN provides faster development, cost-effective prototyping, rigorous testing and precise alignment and assembly – to exceed customer requirements and ensure mission success under the harshest conditions. 

