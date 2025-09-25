Raytheon completes first test for ground-launched StormBreaker
Raytheon has announced its completion of the first test for the ground-launched variant of the StormBreaker missile.
According to the company, the variant was developed and tested in 50 days and completed its test in the first half of 2025. The prototype was launched using a Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) rocket motor and reached around 20,000ft in altitude.
Further tests are due to be held over the rest of 2025, Raytheon added. The ground-launched variant will have the same target-set as the air-launched variant, the company confirmed.
The news that Raytheon would work on the ground-launched variant was first disclosed in
