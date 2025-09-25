To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Raytheon completes first test for ground-launched StormBreaker

25th September 2025 - 11:47 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The ground-launched StormBreaker missile, ahead of testing. (Photo: Raytheon)

The new variant was designed and tested in a little under two months, Raytheon said. The precision-strike weapon, as with the air-launched variant, is designed to be used in GPS-contested areas.

Raytheon has announced its completion of the first test for the ground-launched variant of the StormBreaker missile.

According to the company, the variant was developed and tested in 50 days and completed its test in the first half of 2025. The prototype was launched using a Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) rocket motor and reached around 20,000ft in altitude.

Further tests are due to be held over the rest of 2025, Raytheon added. The ground-launched variant will have the same target-set as the air-launched variant, the company confirmed.

The news that Raytheon would work on the ground-launched variant was first disclosed in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us