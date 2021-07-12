Raytheon to begin production of NGJ-MB

Norway prepares to receive first Poseidon aircraft
Boeing has rolled the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft, intended for Norway, out of the paint shop. Flight testing is next, with the deliveries to begin soon.
USN has selected Raytheon Intelligence & Space for Low-Rate Initial Production Lot I (LRIP I) of its Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB).
The award advances the programme from the development stage into production and deployment, and the contract is valued at $171.6million.
NGJ-MB is the Navy’s advanced electronic attack system that offensively denies, disrupts and degrades enemy technology, including air-defence systems and communications.
It uses the latest digital, software-based and active electronically scanned array technologies. This allows operators to non-kinetically attack significantly more targets and at greater distances.
Annabel Flores, vice president of Electronic Warfare Systems, Raytheon commented ‘with its power and ability to jam multiple radars simultaneously, NGJ-MB will fundamentally change the way the Navy conducts airborne electronic attack’.
The award follows the recent Milestone C decision, which advanced the programme into the next stage of development.
NGJ-MB has undergone extensive testing, with more than 145 hours of developmental flight-testing using mission systems and aeromechanical systems on and off the EA-18G Growler aircraft.
Boeing has rolled the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft, intended for Norway, out of the paint shop. Flight testing is next, with the deliveries to begin soon.
SOF variant of NH90 offers a number of improvements but France must still convince other operators to adopt it.
£233.5 million contract boosts the RAF submarine-hunter fleet, says MoD.
Australia has a quartet of CH-47F Chinooks on order, and the first pair has just flown in from the US.
An armed version of the C295 has finally undergone test flights and ground tests in Spain.
Rohde & Schwarz will provide their AN/ARC-238 software-defined radio system to the Slovak F-16 Block 70 aircraft.