Raytheon to begin production of NGJ-MB

An EA-18G Growler conducts a Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) flight test over Southern Maryland recently. (Photo: US Navy)

Raytheon will begin production of its Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) for the USN following the successful Milestone C decision.

USN has selected Raytheon Intelligence & Space for Low-Rate Initial Production Lot I (LRIP I) of its Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB).

The award advances the programme from the development stage into production and deployment, and the contract is valued at $171.6million.

NGJ-MB is the Navy’s advanced electronic attack system that offensively denies, disrupts and degrades enemy technology, including air-defence systems and communications.

It uses the latest digital, software-based and active electronically scanned array technologies. This allows operators to non-kinetically attack significantly more targets and at greater distances.

Annabel Flores, vice president of Electronic Warfare Systems, Raytheon commented ‘with its power and ability to jam multiple radars simultaneously, NGJ-MB will fundamentally change the way the Navy conducts airborne electronic attack’.

The award follows the recent Milestone C decision, which advanced the programme into the next stage of development.

NGJ-MB has undergone extensive testing, with more than 145 hours of developmental flight-testing using mission systems and aeromechanical systems on and off the EA-18G Growler aircraft.