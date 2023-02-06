RAF boss hopes for a return to a five-aircraft E-7 buy

Speaking to MPs, the head of the Royal Air Force (RAF), Chief of the Air Staff ACM Sir Mike Wigston, expressed an ambition to increase the service's scaled-back purchase of three Boeing E-7 Wedgetails.

Initially, the RAF planned to buy five of the surveillance aircraft; however, this number was reduced to three.

Speaking to Parliament’s Defence Committee on 1 February, Wigston said: ‘Our original analysis identified that the number to give our political decision-makers choice, to bring resilience to the force and to add the value you talk about from this phenomenal platform, which really multiplies the force, was