Pratt & Whitney granted $1.3 billion for F135 core upgrade

Pratt & Whitney has been awarded a reported US$1.3 billion contract by the US Department of Defense (DoD) to continue its work on the F135 Engine Core Upgrade (ECU) for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.

In July 2024, the engine manufacturer completed its F135 ECU preliminary design review. According to Pratt & Whitney, the upgrade would deliver enhanced durability to the F135 engine and is the only ‘drop-in’ propulsion modernisation solution available to F-35 aircraft. It would provide power and cooling for Block 4 capabilities and beyond, and would be retrofittable on all three F-35 variants.

“This contract is critical to continuing our positive forward momentum on this programme,” said Jill Albertelli, president – military engines at Pratt & Whitney. “It allows us to continue work in the risk reduction phase with a fully staffed team focused on design maturation, aircraft integration, and mobilising the supply base to prepare for production.”

The US Department of Defence disclosed that the $1.3 billion contract would provide for design, analysis, rig testing, engine test preparation, air worthiness evaluation and product support planning for the ECU. Work would be performed across the US, but largely concentrated in Connecticut.

The F135 ECU is planned to incorporate into F-35s at the point of production or be retrofitted at one of multiple F135 depot facilities around the world, Pratt & Whitney claimed.

