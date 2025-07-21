Portuguese Embraer programmes progress as company works on opportunities
The Portuguese Air Force (FAP) has taken delivery of the third Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft it is has ordered and the launch of the A-29N flight test campaign, the first aircraft in a fleet of 12 the country has ordered.
The third C-390 is part of an order for six of the aircraft from Portugal with the order for the sixth announced at the Paris Air Show in June alongside an option for another ten aircraft for European customers.
The first A-29N is part of a 2024 order for 12 aircraft. Portugal is the launch customer for the Super Tucano
