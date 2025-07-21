To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Portuguese Embraer programmes progress as company works on opportunities

21st July 2025 - 09:01 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

FAP’s third C-390 and first A-29N, in maiden flight, perform first formation flight. (Photo: Embraer)

Embraer has notched up substantial wins this year with Sweden ordering C-390s, Lithuania selecting it and Portugal ordering more as the company pushes to expand roles for the aircraft. Embraer’s A-29 has also had wins in the same period with the aircraft ordered by an African country and Paraguay ordering more.

The Portuguese Air Force (FAP) has taken delivery of the third Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft it is has ordered and the launch of the A-29N flight test campaign, the first aircraft in a fleet of 12 the country has ordered.

The third C-390 is part of an order for six of the aircraft from Portugal with the order for the sixth announced at the Paris Air Show in June alongside an option for another ten aircraft for European customers.

The first A-29N is part of a 2024 order for 12 aircraft. Portugal is the launch customer for the Super Tucano

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

