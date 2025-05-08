To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pivotal showcases BlackFly eVTOL at SOF Week with eyes on military adoption (video)

8th May 2025 - 17:59 GMT | by Shephard News Team in Tampa, Florida

Pivotal has demonstrated its lightweight electric VTOL aircraft, BlackFly, live at SOF Week 2025, as the company positions the platform for special operations and wider defence applications.

Ken Karklin, CEO of Pivotal, spoke with Shephard during SOF Week in Tampa, Florida, where a live demonstration of the BlackFly aircraft played out mid-interview - highlighting the platform’s agility and low acoustic footprint as it performed precision manoeuvres behind him.

Originally designed for recreational use, the BlackFly is the world’s first commercially available light eVTOL and has now been flight-tested across a wide range of environments. 

Karklin explained that the aircraft’s simplicity of operation, quiet flight profile and low maintenance needs have prompted Pivotal to explore defence sector roles including ISR, personnel mobility, resupply, and autonomous operations in austere environments.

Shephard News Team

Shephard News Team

