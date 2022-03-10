To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Philippines finally receives first T129 attack helicopters

10th March 2022 - 01:49 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Philippine Air Force has received the first two units of T129 Atak helicopters from Turkey. (PAF)

The Philippines has at last got its hands on its first new attack helicopters.

A pair of T129B Atak helicopters arrived in Clark Air Base, Pampanga, on 9 March, after being freighted to the Philippines from Turkey aboard two Turkish Air Force A400M aircraft.

The A400Ms were likely used for delivery given that the global transport services offered by Antonov Airlines are suspended because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The two Turkish aircraft delivered the helicopters as well as integrated logistics equipment.

The two attack helicopters will be reassembled and tested before they are formally inducted at a PAF ceremony within the next 1-2 months.

Lt Col Maynard Mariano, the PAF spokesperson, said

