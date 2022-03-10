Philippines finally receives first T129 attack helicopters

Super Hercules FMS deal for Egypt stays on track
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
A pair of T129B Atak helicopters arrived in Clark Air Base, Pampanga, on 9 March, after being freighted to the Philippines from Turkey aboard two Turkish Air Force A400M aircraft.
The A400Ms were likely used for delivery given that the global transport services offered by Antonov Airlines are suspended because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The two Turkish aircraft delivered the helicopters as well as integrated logistics equipment.
The two attack helicopters will be reassembled and tested before they are formally inducted at a PAF ceremony within the next 1-2 months.
Lt Col Maynard Mariano, the PAF spokesperson, said
