PGZ and Anduril to work on Polish variant of Barracuda-500M missile
Anduril has signed a strategic agreement with the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) to jointly develop and produce autonomous air systems and potentially work on a Polish variant of Anduril’s Barracuda 500-M for the Polish Armed Forces.
According to PGZ, the agreement could pave the way for technology transfer, equipment development and joint research and development, creating highly-skilled jobs and boosting the country’s industrial base.
“We will introduce a solution to our market that meets the requirements of the [Polish Armed Forces]. We are opening up new areas of activity related to cruise missiles and missile technology,” said Adam Leszkiewicz, president
