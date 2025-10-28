To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

PGZ and Anduril to work on Polish variant of Barracuda-500M missile

28th October 2025 - 13:31 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The Barracuda 500-M cruise missile has up to 500nm of range. (Photo: Anduril)

The memorandum of understanding signed also included a wider strategic plan to co-develop autonomous air systems for the Polish Armed Forces.

Anduril has signed a strategic agreement with the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) to jointly develop and produce autonomous air systems and potentially work on a Polish variant of Anduril’s Barracuda 500-M for the Polish Armed Forces.

According to PGZ, the agreement could pave the way for technology transfer, equipment development and joint research and development, creating highly-skilled jobs and boosting the country’s industrial base.

“We will introduce a solution to our market that meets the requirements of the [Polish Armed Forces]. We are opening up new areas of activity related to cruise missiles and missile technology,” said Adam Leszkiewicz, president

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

