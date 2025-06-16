Paris Air Show 2025: Lockheed says TR-3 upgrade “closing in” on completion
Lockheed Martin has said it is closing on the finalising the progress of the Technology Refresh (TR-3) software updates of its F-35 aircraft, according to executives at the Paris Air Show.
While Lockheed continues to produce and deliver TR-3 configured F-35 aircraft since July 2024, the TR-3 software the aircraft possess mean they do not yet have full combat capability.
JR McDonald, VP – F-35 business development at Lockheed, said that the TR-3 upgrade process, to be able to fly the jets in combat, is closing on completion with “one combat capability to go” before it gets final closure and decision
