  • Paris Air Show 2025: Lockheed says TR-3 upgrade “closing in” on completion

16th June 2025 - 10:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Paris, France

Lockheed delivered its 200th TR-3 F-35 last week, according to company executives. (Photo: USAF)

The TR-3 configured F-35 aircraft have rolled off production lines since July 2024, but are still not yet combat capable and are still awaiting final sign-off for the software upgrade.

Lockheed Martin has said it is closing on the finalising the progress of the Technology Refresh (TR-3) software updates of its F-35 aircraft, according to executives at the Paris Air Show.

While Lockheed continues to produce and deliver TR-3 configured F-35 aircraft since July 2024, the TR-3 software the aircraft possess mean they do not yet have full combat capability.

JR McDonald, VP – F-35 business development at Lockheed, said that the TR-3 upgrade process, to be able to fly the jets in combat, is closing on completion with “one combat capability to go” before it gets final closure and decision

