Dubai Airshow 2023: Paramount completes first test phase for new composite rotor blades

Composite rotor blades developed by global aerospace and technology company Paramount Group for Mi-series helicopters have come a step closer to being operationally ready following successful initial testing by industry partner AAL Group.

The blades were on public display during the Dubai Airshow after the testing in UAE by AAL and work continues to achieve full qualification.

This achievement represents a step towards the planned commencement of composite blade production at AAL's MRO facilities in Sharjah, UAE.

The blades are described as substantially superior to older metal components. They allow for the replacement of individual damaged blades, rather than the entire set, resulting in cost-efficiency and minimal downtime, particularly as a damaged blade or set can be repaired on-site, ensuring a shorter turnaround.

Development of the blades started in 2006 and they are designed to match the functional and performance capabilities of metal equivalents, requiring no further modification to the aircraft, and offer an operational life of up to 20,000 hours.

The market for the blades is substantial with hundreds of the latest Mi-35M ordered or in service since 2005. These aircraft are expected to be in use out beyond 2055.

The Mi-8AMTSh (or Mi-171Sh for export) is another key market opportunity with the possibility that these types will be operating beyond the next three decades with more than 500 aircraft ordered or in service.

There are also more than 600 Mi-24P and Mi-24V (export designations Mi-35P and Mi-35V) operational although most of these are older aircraft and almost all would be retired in the next 10 or 15 years.

