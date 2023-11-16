Dubai Airshow 2023: Paramount completes first test phase for new composite rotor blades
Composite rotor blades developed by global aerospace and technology company Paramount Group for Mi-series helicopters have come a step closer to being operationally ready following successful initial testing by industry partner AAL Group.
The blades were on public display during the Dubai Airshow after the testing in UAE by AAL and work continues to achieve full qualification.
This achievement represents a step towards the planned commencement of composite blade production at AAL's MRO facilities in Sharjah, UAE.
The blades are described as substantially superior to older metal components. They allow for the replacement of individual damaged blades, rather than the entire set, resulting in cost-efficiency and minimal downtime, particularly as a damaged blade or set can be repaired on-site, ensuring a shorter turnaround.
Development of the blades started in 2006 and they are designed to match the functional and performance capabilities of metal equivalents, requiring no further modification to the aircraft, and offer an operational life of up to 20,000 hours.
The market for the blades is substantial with hundreds of the latest Mi-35M ordered or in service since 2005. These aircraft are expected to be in use out beyond 2055.
The Mi-8AMTSh (or Mi-171Sh for export) is another key market opportunity with the possibility that these types will be operating beyond the next three decades with more than 500 aircraft ordered or in service.
There are also more than 600 Mi-24P and Mi-24V (export designations Mi-35P and Mi-35V) operational although most of these are older aircraft and almost all would be retired in the next 10 or 15 years.
More from Dubai Airshow 2023 | View all news
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Chinese AR-2000 large ship-borne UAV makes debut
CATIC have displayed its new AR-2000 drone at Dubai Airshow 2023, emphasising ship-based capabilities with PLA already purchasing.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Boeing explores fighter version of T-7
Boeing has been exploring the F-7 light attack fighter concept derived from T-7 Red Hawk while remaining firm on delivering jet trainers to the US Air Force on time.
-
Boeing’s Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft to replace NATO’s AWACS by 2031
Australia, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US already operate or have ordered Boeing 737 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Emirati weapons poised for integration on UAE's Rafale and India's Tejas fighter jets
Edge Group's Al Tariq has reached advanced stages of negotiations with the UAE Air Force for the integration of its weaponry onto the Dassault Rafale 4 fighter jets, while also exploring possibilities to equip India's Tejas Mk 1 with its technology.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: MBDA to develop and build ‘smart missiles’ in UAE
In a bid to bolster its strategic partnership with the UAE and further its missile capabilities, MBDA established the UAE Missile Engineering Centre earlier this year from where it will produce so-called 'smart weapons'.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Saab GlobalEye could be jointly operated by Scandinavian countries
Saab has revealed ongoing discussion in expanding collaboration among Scandinavian nations, highlighting the aspiration for Sweden, Finland and Denmark to share common GlobalEye AEW&C platforms.