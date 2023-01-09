To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Opinion: East meets West on Tempest

9th January 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A rendering of the proposed Team Tempest Future Combat Air System concept. (Image: UK MoD Crown Copyright)

The announcement that Japan will join Italy and the UK in developing the Future Combat Air System indicates a new era of industry cooperation.

On 9 December, a new trilateral kid on the block made waves with the announcement that the UK-led Tempest Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project would be joined with Japan’s F-3 future fighter effort to create a new Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

GCAP is a massive step for the next generation of air power and marks a significant milestone for Japan, working with a partner other than the US on a major equipment project for the first time. For anyone with even a passing interest in the future of air power, the new triumvirate is a reason to be

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

