2023 F-35 deliveries take hit due to engine problem and Tech Refresh delays

20th April 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Lockheed Martin expected to deliver 156 fighters this year before the engine problems and TR-3 delays occurred. (Photo: US DoD)

Lockheed Martin is expected to fall short of its target for delivering 156 F-35 fighter jets in 2023 due to a three-month pause in engine deliveries and delays with the Tech Refresh 3 update.

Lockheed Martin will miss the number of F-35 deliveries it expected to complete in 2023, company CEO Jim Taiclet said on 18 April.

Speaking on a Q1 earnings call, Taiclet said the missed target is due to the three-month pause in engine deliveries and delays with the Tech Refresh 3 (TR-3) update.

‘We do expect a fraction of total expected 2023 deliveries to be impacted later this year, due to both software maturation related to Technology Refresh 3 and hardware delivery timing,’ he said on the call.

Taiclet did not give details about how many aircraft the company would fall

