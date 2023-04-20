2023 F-35 deliveries take hit due to engine problem and Tech Refresh delays

Lockheed Martin will miss the number of F-35 deliveries it expected to complete in 2023, company CEO Jim Taiclet said on 18 April.

Speaking on a Q1 earnings call, Taiclet said the missed target is due to the three-month pause in engine deliveries and delays with the Tech Refresh 3 (TR-3) update.

‘We do expect a fraction of total expected 2023 deliveries to be impacted later this year, due to both software maturation related to Technology Refresh 3 and hardware delivery timing,’ he said on the call.

Taiclet did not give details about how many aircraft the company would fall