Northrop Grumman reconfigures Global Hawk for US DoD

India’s SANT missile undergoes air-to-ground test
India has fired its new-generation SANT anti-armour missile from a helicopter.
The US DoD Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) has contracted Northrop Grumman to begin engineering and planning work to reconfigure four USAF EQ-4 Block 20 Global Hawk aircraft.
Northrop Grumman will reconfigure the aircraft for use in the SkyRange fleet of testing vehicles, the company currently provides support for TRMC’s current fleet of Global Hawk.
The SkyRange programme will equip the four high-altitude, long-endurance EQ-4 aircraft with sensors to demonstrate an alternative data collection support system for US hypersonic systems testing.
SkyRange is also repurposing aircraft such as RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper to support the hypersonic flight tests.
The programme is also being supported by NASA, which entered into a $70 million contract with Northrop Grumman in December 2020 for a similar process of reconfiguring Global Hawks.
Northrop Grumman also report that Global Hawk is receiving ground station, cyber resiliency and mission planning upgrades for it to deliver intelligence and perform new missions without endangering personnel.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the EQ variant of the RQ-4 Global Hawk is equipped with the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, used to transmit battlespace information.
General Atomics has unveiled its newest UAS, the Mojave, which first flew this September.
Following local media reports that Finland had selected the F-35 as the winner of HX, official confirmation now means Lockheed Martin has an even tighter grip on the European fighter market.
A third C-130 will be transferred to the Royal Jordanian Air Force in January 2022 under the C-130 Ramp-to-Ramp programme.
The first pair of 28 Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3A aircraft for the Kuwait Air Force are set to arrive in the country on 14 December.
The UAV Leasing Company and HD Helicopters agree to jointly sell and lease helicopters to governmental agencies.