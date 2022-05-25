To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turbojet loitering munition seeks to close capability gap

25th May 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Jackal was designed by Northrop Grumman in partnership with AeroVironment. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Jackal is a turbojet loitering munition that provides a 100km range and 15min loiter time. It features an open architecture that provides the capability to support multiple-warhead types as well as EW and ISR packages.

Northrop Grumman showcased the new Jackal loitering munition at the SOFIC exhibition in Tampa, Florida, on 16-19 May. 

Jackal is a turbojet system that provides a 100km range and 15 min loiter time. It features an open architecture that provides the capability to support multiple-warhead types as well as EW and ISR packages. Jackal also supports a modular 10lb (4.5kg) payload capacity.

Developed by Northrop Grumman in partnership with AeroVironment, Jackal avionics and mission command functionalities are being designed and matured in the Switchblade 600

Speaking to Shephard, a Northrop Grumman spokesperson explained noted that Jackal is intended to fill a capability

