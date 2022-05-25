Turbojet loitering munition seeks to close capability gap

Northrop Grumman showcased the new Jackal loitering munition at the SOFIC exhibition in Tampa, Florida, on 16-19 May.

Jackal is a turbojet system that provides a 100km range and 15 min loiter time. It features an open architecture that provides the capability to support multiple-warhead types as well as EW and ISR packages. Jackal also supports a modular 10lb (4.5kg) payload capacity.

Developed by Northrop Grumman in partnership with AeroVironment, Jackal avionics and mission command functionalities are being designed and matured in the Switchblade 600.

Speaking to Shephard, a Northrop Grumman spokesperson explained noted that Jackal is intended to fill a capability