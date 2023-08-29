Northrop Grumman demonstrates deep-sensing platform at EDGE 23
The company said in a statement that during a simulated, real-world tactical scenario earlier this year, the system successfully gathered and fused multi-domain data for rapid dissemination to the Tactical Operations Center, collected and analysed data from commercial satellites using systems on board the aircraft and met all of the criteria for the experimentation.
DSaT is a multi-domain deep-sensing architecture integrated into a civilian aircraft, in this case a CRJ-700, providing intelligence collection that reaches beyond the visual LoS of local sensors.
While leveraging elements of the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node pre-prototype system, its capability fills a gap in data collection by combining space-based geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) imagery with aerial and terrestrial intelligence from commercial and military space systems.
Phase 1 successfully demonstrated the GEOINT capabilities with future phases planned incorporating multiple intelligence platforms.
EDGE 23 was designed to test and evaluate new technologies and more than 80 were considered at this year’s event.
As part of the event UVision USA demonstrated the successful launch of its Hero 120 loitering munition from an airborne helicopter. The trial established the system's ability to complete a sensor-to-shooter cycle by launching the Hero 120 from a Bell 412EP helicopter and strike a ground target.
The event also saw Logos Technologies, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America, fly its BlackKite IR wide-area motion imagery pod on a US Army UAS for the first time.
More from Air Warfare
-
Sentient's ViDAR sensors successfully integrated on Edge Autonomy's VXE30 UAS
Sentient Vision Systems has completed live demonstrations of its AI-enabled Visual Detection and Ranging (ViDAR) sensor on Edge Autonomy's VXE30 VTOL UAS.
-
India looks to produce additional LCA Mk1A fighters
India has dug a hole for itself because of incessant delays in fighter procurements. Building more Tejas fighters might alleviate the situation.
-
US approves sale of JASSM-ER missiles to Japan
The US State Department has approved a Foreign Military Sale of AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) to Japan.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with (updated 2023)
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.