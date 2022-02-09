Northrop Grumman announces AARGM-ER second flight

Chinese UCAVs remain popular, but buyer beware!
Chinese continues its strong presence on the international UCAV market, with new models coming on stream. However, not all its customers remain enamoured with their Chinese-bought UCAVs.
Northrop Grumman has announced the successful completion of the second flight test of its AGM-88G Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER).
The US Navy launched the missile from a F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft on 21 January off the coast of southern California.
The missile performed an extended range profile, engaging a land-based, emitter target staged at a nearby island.
Captain A.C. Dutko, Navy Program Manager for Direct and Time Sensitive Strike commented: ‘This second flight test verified AARGM-ER’s ability to detect, identify, locate and engage a land-based air defence radar system from an extended range’.
Northrop Grumman achieved authorisation for LRIP in September 2021 and is now under contract to deliver production units of AARGM-ER to support a 2023 IOC fielding.
In December 2021, the company received a $45.6 million contract for the second lot of AARGM-ER LRIP.
AARGM-ER leverages existing state-of-the-art AARGM sensors, electronics and digital models with the addition of a new high-performance air vehicle, solid rocket motor propulsion system and advanced warhead.
The system is being integrated on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and F-35A/B/C aircraft.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on Super Hornets in September 2023.
Chinese continues its strong presence on the international UCAV market, with new models coming on stream. However, not all its customers remain enamoured with their Chinese-bought UCAVs.
The 2014 annexation of Crimea shocked the international community and now, less than a decade later, all eyes are back on Ukraine as Russian forces surround the nation.
Patria and Pratt & Whitney announce further collaboration on engines for F-16 and F-15 combat aircraft.
Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
Patria and Pratt & Whitney are working towards a formal long-term agreement for F100 engine MRO and engineering support.
At the current pace, the US may not field a glide-phase interceptor until the 2030s, but a new report from the CSIS indicates that this could be accelerated.