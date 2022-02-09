Northrop Grumman announces AARGM-ER second flight

An AARGM-ER is successfully launched from a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet during a recent test. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Development of the AARGM-ER continues with its second successful test flight.

Northrop Grumman has announced the successful completion of the second flight test of its AGM-88G Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER).

The US Navy launched the missile from a F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft on 21 January off the coast of southern California.

The missile performed an extended range profile, engaging a land-based, emitter target staged at a nearby island.

Captain A.C. Dutko, Navy Program Manager for Direct and Time Sensitive Strike commented: ‘This second flight test verified AARGM-ER’s ability to detect, identify, locate and engage a land-based air defence radar system from an extended range’.

Northrop Grumman achieved authorisation for LRIP in September 2021 and is now under contract to deliver production units of AARGM-ER to support a 2023 IOC fielding.

In December 2021, the company received a $45.6 million contract for the second lot of AARGM-ER LRIP.

AARGM-ER leverages existing state-of-the-art AARGM sensors, electronics and digital models with the addition of a new high-performance air vehicle, solid rocket motor propulsion system and advanced warhead.

The system is being integrated on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and F-35A/B/C aircraft.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on Super Hornets in September 2023.