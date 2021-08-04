AARGM-ER developer has next milestone in its sights

Northrop Grumman expects its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM-ER), currently in the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase for the USN, to receive DoD approval for LRIP in the next few months.

Meanwhile, the company plans a proof-of-concept demonstration of a surface-launched variant of AARGM in 2022.

The first AARGM-ER guided test flight occurred on 19 July, when the missile was successfully launched from an F/A-18F Super Hornet based at Naval Air Station Point Mugu in California.

Speaking on 3 August at a briefing during the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference, Northrop Grumman programme director Doug Larratt hailed ...