Air Warfare

AARGM-ER developer has next milestone in its sights

4th August 2021 - 17:38 GMT | by David Isby in Maryland

AARGM-ER was developed from the AGM-88E AARGM but uses a completely redesigned airframe and motor to enable greater speed and range. (Photo: Northrop Grumman).

AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on USN Super Hornets in September 2023 — and Northrop Grumman also continues to work on the surface-launched AReS variant.

Northrop Grumman expects its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM-ER), currently in the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase for the USN, to receive DoD approval for LRIP in the next few months. 

Meanwhile, the company plans a proof-of-concept demonstration of a surface-launched variant of AARGM in 2022.

The first AARGM-ER guided test flight occurred on 19 July, when the missile was successfully launched from an F/A-18F Super Hornet based at Naval Air Station Point Mugu in California.  

Speaking on 3 August at a briefing during the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference, Northrop Grumman programme director Doug Larratt hailed ...

