AARGM-ER developer has next milestone in its sights

First F135 engine depot outside of US is approved
Netherlands F135 engine maintenance facility has been approved for initial depot capability.
Northrop Grumman expects its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM-ER), currently in the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase for the USN, to receive DoD approval for LRIP in the next few months.
Meanwhile, the company plans a proof-of-concept demonstration of a surface-launched variant of AARGM in 2022.
The first AARGM-ER guided test flight occurred on 19 July, when the missile was successfully launched from an F/A-18F Super Hornet based at Naval Air Station Point Mugu in California.
Speaking on 3 August at a briefing during the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference, Northrop Grumman programme director Doug Larratt hailed ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Netherlands F135 engine maintenance facility has been approved for initial depot capability.
An FMS has been approved by the US State Department for F-16 support and equipment to be delivered to Greece.
Engineering and field services deal follows FMS order in April for Lockheed Martin to provide South Korea with 12 MH-60Rs.
USN hopes a comprehensive test programme for MQ-4C in its latest configuration will pave the way for IOC in 2023.
Harpoon Joint Common Test Set would join ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block IIs previously requested by India under the FMS programme.
The successor to the An-2 light multipurpose aircraft could find favour with the Russian MoD when it is equipped with an indigenous engine.