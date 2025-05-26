New UAVs: is the right capability being procured for the British Army?
The British Army’s 47th Regiment Royal Artillery is on notice that its Watchkeeper intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) will likely be retired in 2025.
The programme, managed by Thales UK and based on an Elbit Hermes 450, has had what could charitably described as a chequered history. It is unlikely to be much mourned.
The replacement effort, “Land Tactical Deep Find”, is suitably vaguely named to cover a wide range of potential solutions. But it does at least provide general identification of goals and parameters: the UAS will not require a maritime bent, range
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Macron hints at possible future Rafale deal, following France-Indonesia defence pact
The Letter of Intent (LoI)discussed deepening the partnership between the two nations and focused on military equipment that included submarines, fighter jets and frigates.
-
Canada’s P-8A aircraft to receive L3Harris surveillance systems
The Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) are set to be delivered in 2026 with L3Harris’ WECAM MX-20 enhancing its capabilities to conduct maritime and land intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in regions like the Arctic.
-
FCAS programme to launch Phase 2 by mid-2026, say French officials
Developed by France, Spain and Germany, the European 6th-generation combat air programme is progressing apace with new milestones expected by next year after delays to the programme.
-
Airbus outlines Logistics Connector plan and partners with L3Harris
Airbus says it will aim to have a working prototype of the MQ-72C Logistics Connector by the end of the decade as it bids for a contract with the US Marine Corps.
-
UK MoD awards Ascent with eight-year contract to upgrade RAF and Royal Navy flight training
Funding of £300 million will go towards training personnel on the FIRCTS programmes to meet a growing demand for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) platforms.