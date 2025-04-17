UK MoD unveils first steps for British Army Watchkeeper replacement
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) organisation has unveiled a first look at the plan to replace its Watchkeeper Mk1 UAS with a new system, since the latter’s retirement from service was announced in November 2024.
At the time, UK Minister of Defence, John Healey, stated that the British Army would switch to a “new advanced capability” that would draw on “most recent operational lessons and technological developments” – now disclosed via a Preliminary Engagement Notice as Project Corvus.
The MoD notice has requested industry help to “inform [its] acquisition strategy” to deliver the
More from Air Warfare
-
Sweden requests approval to pursue Gripen and GlobalEye sales to Peru and Denmark
The Swedish Government has asked parliament to authorise two possible export sales as part of its 2025 Spring amending budget bill.
-
Collins prepares expansion of the US Navy/Marine Tactical Combat Training System Inc II
The company has been negotiating the supply of TCTS II to US allies and partners.
-
Spanish Air Force receives first converted A330 MRTT
The second and third Airbus A330 MRTT for the Spanish Air Force have been undergoing conversion in Getafe, Madrid.
-
Indonesia commits to further collaboration with Turkey, eyes Kaan jet and MILDEN programmes
The two countries have already signed defence industrial partnerships in recent years, most recently between Republikorp and Turkish firm Baykar in February 2025.
-
Australia approved for $1 billion order of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles
The greenlight by the US State Department for up to 400 missiles reinforces the need for increased solid rocket motor (SRM) production and highlights the reason Australia wants to develop a local missile capability.