To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK MoD unveils first steps for British Army Watchkeeper replacement

17th April 2025 - 16:54 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The UK ordered 54 Watchkeeper UAVs which were announced to be retired from service in November 2024. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Project Corvus will look for a replacement for the Watchkeeper Mk1 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) that was retired from service in the British Army in March 2025.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) organisation has unveiled a first look at the plan to replace its Watchkeeper Mk1 UAS with a new system, since the latter’s retirement from service was announced in November 2024.

At the time, UK Minister of Defence, John Healey, stated that the British Army would switch to a “new advanced capability” that would draw on “most recent operational lessons and technological developments” – now disclosed via a Preliminary Engagement Notice as Project Corvus.

The MoD notice has requested industry help to “inform [its] acquisition strategy” to deliver the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us