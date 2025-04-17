UK MoD unveils first steps for British Army Watchkeeper replacement

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) organisation has unveiled a first look at the plan to replace its Watchkeeper Mk1 UAS with a new system, since the latter’s retirement from service was announced in November 2024.

At the time, UK Minister of Defence, John Healey, stated that the British Army would switch to a “new advanced capability” that would draw on “most recent operational lessons and technological developments” – now disclosed via a Preliminary Engagement Notice as Project Corvus.

The MoD notice has requested industry help to “inform [its] acquisition strategy” to deliver the