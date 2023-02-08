To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New HAL helicopter facility to speed up LUH production

8th February 2023 - 21:22 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

An LUH from HAL conducts high-altitude testing in Ladakh. (Photo: HAL)

The Indian military continues to wait for new light helicopters, though a new HAL production facility will begin to solve the capability gap.

The launch of a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) 615-acre facility in Tumakaru, 70km from present facilities in Bangalore, will plug a capacity gap for the considerably delayed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new helicopter factory on 6 February, with a total requirement of around 400 LUHs for the army and air force.

The Tumakuru factory will be a ‘one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements,’ according to an MoD statement.

A helipad, final assembly and structural assembly hangars, air traffic control and flight facilities will all exist, even though HAL is yet to receive an order

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us