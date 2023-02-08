New HAL helicopter facility to speed up LUH production

The launch of a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) 615-acre facility in Tumakaru, 70km from present facilities in Bangalore, will plug a capacity gap for the considerably delayed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new helicopter factory on 6 February, with a total requirement of around 400 LUHs for the army and air force.

The Tumakuru factory will be a ‘one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements,’ according to an MoD statement.

A helipad, final assembly and structural assembly hangars, air traffic control and flight facilities will all exist, even though HAL is yet to receive an order