Bayraktar TB3 carrier-based UAS flies for 32 hours
Turkish drone maker Baykar has demonstrated its new Bayraktar TB3 combat UAS endurance by flying it for 32 hours, covering a distance of 5,700km at an average altitude of 20,000 feet.
The 13th test flight, dubbed Endurance Flight Test, highlighted the TB3’s potential for surveillance use cases. Baykar announced the TB3 project in late 2020 as a development of the TB2 that would be capable of landing and taking off from an LHD Anadolu carrier.
Staying in the sky for an extended time could be useful for the UAS in assisting the carrier’s safety and in escorting ships against small boats and airborne attacks.
In addition to surveillance and reconnaissance, the shipborne system will be able to conduct air-to-air engagements with the smart munitions stationed under its wings, according to Baykar.
It has been widely rumoured that the TB3 will have a higher payload capacity than the TB2, which has a payload capacity of 150kg. Baykar’s latest UAS is also set to receive SATCOM-based control capability, allowing it to take advantage of the total flight distance to a greater degree.
More from Air Warfare
-
Slovenia receives first Leonardo C-27J transport aircraft
Delivery of Slovenia’s first Leonardo C-27J transport aircraft has occurred 20 months after it was ordered and three months after the country ordered a second.
-
US to boost Iraqi forces and Peshmerga air defence against Iran-backed threats
In response to persistent missile and drone attacks predominantly carried out by Iran and its allied militias, the US has embarked on a strategic initiative to bolster Iraqi forces' air defence capabilities.
-
US approves $2 billion Black Hawk sale for Greece
The proposed sale of UH-60M Black Haws will replace Greece’s ageing multi-role helicopter fleet with a more reliable platform.