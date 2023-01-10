New airborne laser comms terminal to fly in 2024
Airbus and VDL Group have joined forces to develop and manufacture a laser communications terminal which will take to the skies for the first time in 2024.
The terminal, known as UltraAir, is based on development work led by Airbus and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO).
UltraAir enables large amounts of data to be exchanged across a network of ground stations and satellites in geostationary orbit.
The solution will enable crewed aircraft and UAS to connect within a combat cloud environment with the help of laser-based satellite constellations.
The laser medium allows for high transmission rates that are hard to jam and have a low probability of interception.
From 2024, Airbus and VDL Group will industrialise the prototype. A flight test of this industrialised version is planned to fly on an aircraft in 2025.
More from Air Warfare
-
Colombia pauses negotiations again on Kfir fleet replacement
Funding problems and an expired government directive mean the Colombian Air Force will have to find ways to keep its ageing IAI Kfir fleet in service for longer.
-
Opinion: East meets West on Tempest
The announcement that Japan will join Italy and the UK in developing the Future Combat Air System indicates a new era of industry cooperation.
-
US F-15EX successfully tests new missile stations
The US Air Force has validated that weapons can be fired effectively and safely from the F-15EX’s new weapon stations, adding additional payload capacity to the aircraft.
-
Korea's KF-21 fighter makes progress but Indonesian involvement still in arrears
The third prototype of the KF-21 Boramae fighter jet has flown, and supersonic flight will be achieved in Q1 2023. However, the timescale for Indonesia honouring its financial commitments to the programme remains unclear.