NAVAIR orders more AARGM-ER missiles

AARGM-ER missile. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The USN is to receive additional 16 all-up AARGM-ER rounds by December 2024.

Northrop Grumman subsidiary Alliant Techsystems Operations is to supply the USN with more LRIP Lot 2 AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile - Extended Range (AARGM-ER) air-launched munitions.

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded a $45.66 million contract modification, the DoD announced on 13 December.

Work will be completed by December 2024 and includes the production and delivery of 16 all-up rounds; six training missiles; four built-in test reprogramming units and interface devices; initial spares; and required manufacturing supplies and support.

The AARGM-ER is being integrated on the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and F-35C; the Air Force’s F-35A; and the Marine Corps' F-35B.

It has been modified so that it is shorter in length than the AARGM and can fit in the internal weapons bay of F-35As and F-35Cs.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on Super Hornets in September 2023, following a test programme with 15 to 17 live-fire tests.