NAVAIR orders more AARGM-ER missiles

Thai navy introduces Blackjack into service
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.
Northrop Grumman subsidiary Alliant Techsystems Operations is to supply the USN with more LRIP Lot 2 AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile - Extended Range (AARGM-ER) air-launched munitions.
Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded a $45.66 million contract modification, the DoD announced on 13 December.
Work will be completed by December 2024 and includes the production and delivery of 16 all-up rounds; six training missiles; four built-in test reprogramming units and interface devices; initial spares; and required manufacturing supplies and support.
The AARGM-ER is being integrated on the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and F-35C; the Air Force’s F-35A; and the Marine Corps' F-35B.
It has been modified so that it is shorter in length than the AARGM and can fit in the internal weapons bay of F-35As and F-35Cs.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on Super Hornets in September 2023, following a test programme with 15 to 17 live-fire tests.
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.
Thailand now has a dozen H225M helicopters in service, with completion of an order logged in 2018.
As the US and its allies increasingly focus on the threat from peer and near-peer rivals, aircraft readiness is more important than ever.
The latest contract from FMV goes against the terms of the original 60-aircraft order for Gripen E.
The Hellenic Air Force will be ready for Rafale operations as soon as the first six aircraft arrive next month.
Welcome to Episode 1 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.