NATO AWACS follow-on programme moves towards risk reduction study

NATO is replacing its fleet of E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft by 2035. (Photo: NATO)

​L3Harris will team with European companies to mature a concept for the NATO Alliance Future Surveillance and Control programme.

L3Harris Technologies is leading an industry team to develop ‘data-centric, platform-agnostic’ surveillance concepts to replace the NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) fleet by the mid-2030s.

The US company is creating ‘system of systems’ options with European partners for surveillance and control capabilities in the NATO Alliance Future Surveillance and Control programme.

It could leverage its experience in developing concepts for the US Joint All Domain Command and Control programme.

‘International team members will be announced at a future date,’ L3Harris added in a 19 July announcement. Together with international teammates, it delivered a high-level technical concept study to NATO in 2020 as one of six suppliers. The study covered all aspects of multidomain surveillance and control over the full spectrum of benign, permissive, contested and denied operational environments.

Charles Davis, VP International at L3Harris, said: ‘The team has approached the Risk Reduction Feasibility Study phase with an open mind towards the platforms and digital architectures that will best achieve NATO’s objectives.’

The NATO AWACS fleet of E-3A Sentry aircraft is undergoing a Final Lifetime Extension Programme to keep them in service until 2035, with Boeing acting as prime contractor.