Canada looks to both NATO and the US for next generation helicopter beyond 2035
Canada has officially become part of NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) as it looks to replace its fleet of Bell CH-146 Griffon helicopters beyond 2035 while also monitoring the efforts of its southern neighbour’s Future Vertical Lift (FVL) programme.
NGRC has been conducted under the auspices of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) with five concept studies being conducted, three by industry and two by militaries.
A study of novel powerplants was awarded in 2023 to GE Aerospace and another to Lockheed Martin last year into open systems architecture.
These two studies will inform a third company study into
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
British drone maker unveils Sky Mantis 2 mini rotary wing UAV
Evolve Dynamics’ new UAV has been designed to offer improved capabilities compared to its predecessor.
-
Turkey inches closer to F-16 fighter deal
The majority of US senators have declared their support for the sale of F-16s to Turkey despite concerns regarding the country’s past military behaviour, thereby emphasising the importance of the US in fulfilling its commitments to NATO allies and enhancing Turkey’s military capabilities.
-
US Space Force accelerates acquisition and development of capabilities
The service’s efforts have related to the use of commercial technologies, as well as satellite development, missile tracking and warning, space data, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.
-
Boeing to begin manufacturing Canadian and German P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft
The Boeing-made P-8 Poseidon MPAs will replace outdated CP-140 Aurora planes in Canada and P-3C Orion aircraft in Germany.